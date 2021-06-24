Sparrow physician receives national award for her selfless care for the community

Sponsored - LANSING, MI – A Sparrow physician who came to this country as a 16-year-old refugee speaking minimal English has received a national award for her selfless acts of kindness in the community, from delivering groceries to the homebound to various medical missions and working to bringing free care to those overseas.

Farashin Silevany, D.O., is an internal medicine physician who works as a Hospitalist at Sparrow Hospital. She has received the Vituity Culture of Caring Award, recognizing clinicians who go above and beyond to do what is right for the patient and their family. Recipients are honored for keeping patients at the center of their work and go the extra mile to deliver compassionate care.

Vituity is a national leader in acute care management and oversees Sparrow’s Hospitalists program.

For nearly 50 years, Vituity has been a catalyst for positive change in healthcare. As a physician-led and-owned multispecialty partnership, Vituity’s 5,000 doctors and clinicians care for nearly 8 million patients each year across 450 practice locations and nine acute care specialties.

In announcing the award, Vituity Chief Operating Officer David Birdsall, M.D., said, “While COVID prevented Farashin from traveling to support those in need, it hasn’t stopped her from helping those here at home. During the worst of the pandemic, she volunteered as a team leader with a local Muslim community center to deliver groceries to those who are homebound – the elderly, single mothers, people with mobility issues.

“To go from a 16-year-old immigrant from Iraq who didn’t speak English to a successful internal medicine physician who is able to give so much back to her local and international community is inspiring.”

Dr. Silevany said one of the reasons she came to Sparrow was her allegiance to the community. Her family came to Lansing and she attended Sexton High School, then took classes at Lansing Community College and Michigan State University, where she received her medical degree.

“I’m from the community and want to help the community,” she said. “I feel really honored that somebody acknowledges and appreciates what you do. I wish I could do more and inspire others around me to follow in the same path to help and empower others.”

Sparrow physicians like Dr. Silevany lead the way in quality, compassionate patient care. As the region’s only community-owned, community-based health system, Sparrow physicians provide expert care throughout Mid-Michigan. Sparrow attracts primary and specialty care physicians who have trained in the latest innovations at leading medical centers.

Call 1.800.SPARROW (772.7769) to get an appointment with a Sparrow physician, go to Sparrow.org or talk to your primary care provider.