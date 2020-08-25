Sparrow opens one of nation’s first hospital-based senior resource centers

Sponsored - Sparrow has opened one of the nation’s only hospital-based resource centers for seniors, designed to make it easier for our older population and their loved ones to navigate their healthcare needs.

The Sparrow Senior Navigation Hub connects patients with helpful community resources, such as housing assistance, transportation aid and meal programs; can help coordinate appointments; provide wellness checks; and assist with healthcare-related bills and paperwork.

The initiative is located at the Sparrow Medical Group Senior Health Clinic at Sparrow Health Center Lansing, 2909 E. Grand River. The Sparrow Senior Navigation Hub provides a Resource Coordinator dedicated to assisting seniors with general questions, access to community resources, and navigating Sparrow. It also includes a Geriatric Patient Navigator who is a registered nurse dedicated to serving as a “surrogate family member” helping with paperwork, appointments, and other care activities.

The Sparrow Senior Navigation Hub addresses the needs of a booming senior population and is part of Sparrow’s Population Health efforts. Population Health involves tending to the health needs of Mid-Michigan residents throughout their entire lives and outside the walls of a hospital or clinic.

“The great thing about our Senior Navigation Hub is it’s really a one-stop shop for seniors in our community,” said Alison Rewa, BSN, RN, Manager, Clinical Programming, Sparrow Population Health. “It’s one of only a few in the nation associated with a healthcare system and was driven by interviews with our community members and the needs they identified.”

For more information, go to Sparrow.org/NavigationHub.