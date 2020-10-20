Sparrow opens new family medicine practice in East Lansing

Sponsored - LANSING, MI – Sparrow Medical Group has opened a new family medicine practice, responding to an urgent need identified by our communities and caregivers.

Sparrow Medical Group East Lansing recently at the Sparrow Health Science Pavilion, 2900 Hannah Blvd., Suite 104, East Lansing.

The practice is led by Marissa Miller, D.O., an outstanding family medicine physician who is transferring from the SMG Potterville practice; Nurse Practitioner Katie Stanulis; and Physician Assistant Mike Line.

The opening of a new practice is significant and will increase patient access to family medical care. To continue to provide the best possible care and improve access, all providers at SMG East Lansing will offer face-to-face visits as well as video visits through My Sparrow. The practice will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays.

To schedule an appointment at SMG East Lansing, call 517.364.8000.

Todd Otten, D.O., is accepting new patients at SMG Potterville starting Oct. 26 as he transfers from his Sparrow Eaton Hospital locations in Charlotte and Eaton Rapids. For an appointment with Dr. Otten, call 517.645.0000.