Sparrow and LCC Offering Free Phlebotomy Training

Sponsored - The role of phlebotomists, who draw blood and perform transfusions, has only heightened with the testing so prevalent during the pandemic.

You’ve no doubt seen phlebotomists as they draw blood and perform other tests at various Sparrow Health System sites of care, including our nationally known Sparrow Laboratories Drive-Thru Services Site at Frandor in Lansing.

Healthcare is in dire need of phlebotomists, a job that provides competitive salaries and a generous benefit package. Sparrow is combining with Lansing Community College on a unique program to provide free training at LCC for this important and growing field. Here’s the kicker: Participants have a guaranteed job waiting for them at Sparrow following the coursework.

“I get a lot of customers always thanking us for being on the frontlines. They appreciate the need for us right now,” said longtime Sparrow Phlebotomist Carmen Estill.

Agreed Sherry Pfaff-Doody, Sparrow’s Talent Acquisition Director: “The role of the phlebotomist is very important.”

The program provides training both in the classroom and clinical setting, and participants will earn college credits at LCC. Sparrow will cover tuition, books, and wages during classroom and clinical hours.

Participants must have a high school diploma or equivalent and must not only be accepted at LCC but be hired by Sparrow. Once completing the program, they are required to honor a two-year employment commitment with Sparrow.

Hurry – the program begins March 15 and runs for eight weeks.

For more information, go to www.Sparrow.org/Careers.