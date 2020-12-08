Sparrow launches Patient Cost Estimator to help consumers make informed decisions

Sponsored - LANSING, MI – As a show of its commitment to providing transparency and accountability to healthcare consumers, Sparrow Hospital has launched a Patient Cost Estimator portal to help consumers make informed decisions about their care.

This self-service portal enables a patient to shop by procedure from a menu of 300 services and get a customized estimate of their out-of-pocket costs, taking into consideration a patient’s specific insurance benefit coverage information where applicable.

To access the portal, go to Sparrow.org/EstimateYourCost

Recognized by the Healthcare Financial Management Association as a “Patient Friendly Communication” adopter, Sparrow also launched a dedicated support line to help address any questions patients may have regarding their healthcare estimates. Sparrow’s Patient Estimates Team can be reached by email at Estimates.Team@sparrow.org or by phone at 517.364.6070.

Starting Jan. 1, 2021, all hospitals operating in the U.S. will be required by law to provide clear, assessible pricing information online about the items and services they provide, including payer-specific reimbursement. Sparrow’s portal exceeds government requirements by offering individualized patient estimates of out-of-pocket costs.

Leading the way in safety and transparency, earlier this year Sparrow became the first hospital in Lansing to display quality and safety metrics on wide-screen monitors on all inpatient units. The e-Quality and Safety Boards display a series of rotating metrics that measure such things as how well caregivers are communicating with patients and families, how well caregivers are complying with our hand-washing standards, and measures specific to each unit. The goal is to allow Patients and families to judge how we’re doing for themselves and improve our accountability and communication.