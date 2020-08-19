Sparrow Laboratories hits milestone by performing 100,000 tests for COVID-19

Sponsored - Sparrow Laboratories has achieved a milestone by performing more than 100,000 tests for COVID-19, becoming one of only a few hospital or private labs in Michigan to achieve that level.

The huge numbers are fueled by the continued incredible popularity of the innovative Sparrow Laboratories Drive-Thru Services site at Frandor in Lansing. Sparrow has added other drive-thru sites and continues to respond to the community’s needs with special testing events, such as the recent one at Union Missionary Baptist Church in Lansing and on Aug. 12 in Saranac.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Sparrow has been a national leader in performing the nasal swab or PCR test, becoming one of the first hospitals in Michigan to offer tests for inpatients. Despite the growing volume, Sparrow is able to provide test results to most patients within 48 hours. The tests are processed at Sparrow’s Center for Laboratory Medicine in Lansing.

”Reaching the level of 100,000 tests this quickly validates the commitment that Sparrow has to the overall health and well-being of the people in the Mid-Michigan community,” said James Richard, D.O., Medical Director of Sparrow Laboratories.

Sparrow is grateful to community partners such as Sears and its generous gift of space at the Frandor location. The site was formerly a Sears Automotive Center.

Sparrow has added extra staffing and shifts in recent weeks as the demand for testing grew exponentially with recent outbreaks in the Lansing-area. Sparrow has also added innovative technologies to respond to near- and long-term needs.

For more information on Sparrow Laboratories and testing sites, go to Sparrow.org/Labs.