Sparrow kicks off free community series on understanding chronic conditions for older adults

Sponsored - LANSING, MI – Sparrow is partnering with Burcham Hills to offer free community learning sessions with a topic that impacts nearly every older adult in the country, chronic health conditions.

The “Understanding Chronic Conditions Series” kicked off Thursday, Aug. 12, with a physician-led presentation on movement disorders. Other topics in coming weeks include keeping your heart healthy, cancer care and coping strategies, osteoporosis and bone health, and much more.

Over 80 percent of older adults are affected by at least one chronic condition, such as heart disease and cancer, so understanding those ailments are vitally important. Preserving independence, well-being and quality of life is a top priority for older adults, their caregivers, and their loved ones.

The six-week series features patient-centered, evidence-based best practices on important topics from Sparrow experts. Thursday’s session will be led by Michigan State University Neurologist April Yuki, M.D. Seminars are offered free.

Registration is available through Sparrow.org/eventcalendar or by calling 1.800.SPARROW (1.800.772.7769).