Sparrow Ionia Hospital has provided care to Ionia community for decades

Sponsored - IONIA, MI – The American Hospital Association (AHA) recently recognized Sparrow Ionia Hospital for 75 years of membership. The hospital, originally known as Ionia County Memorial Hospital, opened in 1943, and joined the AHA shortly thereafter.

“It was an honor and privilege to be recognized by the AHA,” said Linda Reetz, President of Sparrow Ionia Hospital. "Celebrations and recognitions need to occur, particularly during these challenging times.

“This type of recognition reminds us of our purpose as healthcare professionals, which is to serve the people of Ionia County,” added Reetz. “We are grateful for the Sparrow Ionia Hospital caregivers who are committed to providing high-quality healthcare to this community each and every day.”

Sparrow Ionia Hospital is proud to have been part of the community for decades and fulfill Sparrow’s mission of providing quality, compassionate care to everyone, every time. Sparrow Ionia is a critical access hospital that provides a range of services, including laboratory, advanced imaging, general and orthopedic surgery, oncology services, Emergency Department, and in-patient care.

“The AHA is delighted to recognize Sparrow Ionia Hospital for their 75 years of membership in the AHA,” said Kim Byas, Sr., Ph.D, MPH, FACHE, and Regional Executive for the AHA. "Since its founding, the hospital has provided high-quality care to patients in and around Ionia County.

“Through its membership in the AHA, Sparrow Ionia Hospital has also demonstrated a longstanding commitment to supporting the hospital field’s important advocacy work,” added Byas. “The AHA thanks the staff and leadership of the hospital for the care and services they provide each day to their patients and the community.”

Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Chicago, the AHA is the national organization that represents and serves all types of hospitals, healthcare networks and their patients and communities. Close to 5,000 hospitals, health care systems, networks, other providers of care and over 42,000 health care professional members form the AHA.