Sparrow Hospital verified as region’s only Level 1 Trauma Center, prepared for the area’s most serious cases

Sponsored - LANSING, MI – Sparrow Hospital has again been verified as a Level 1 Trauma Center, the only facility in Mid-Michigan to receive such a designation for adult and pediatric patients.

Being a Level 1 Trauma Center means Sparrow is equipped to handle the worst of the worst trauma cases, such as victims of car accidents, plane crashes, and the like. Trauma Centers such as Sparrow’s are very specialized, unique healthcare facilities, and are here 24/7/365 when the community needs them at a moment’s notice.

The verification came from a review committee that is part of the American College of Surgeons (ACS). The achievement recognizes Sparrow’s dedication to providing optimal care for seriously injured patients. Level 1 verification is the highest acknowledgement of care standards confirmed by the ACS.

“We have within our hospital teams of physicians, nurses, and surgeons with advanced skill sets who stand ready to respond rapidly to severe injuries associated with all different types of trauma,” said Denny R. Martin, D.O., Chief Medical Officer for Sparrow Hospital. “This verification confirms that we are doing that in a structured, measured way that meets national standards.”

The Level 1 Trauma Center certification extends through April 26, 2024, and includes the one-year COVID-19 extension granted to all verified trauma centers. The level of verification is requested by the hospital, and an on-site review is conducted by a team of reviewers experienced in the field of trauma.

For more about Sparrow’s Trauma Services, go to Sparrow.org/departments-conditions/all-departments/emergency-medicine/trauma-center-services.