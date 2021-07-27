Sparrow Hospital nurse receives DAISY Award for extraordinary patient care

Sponsored - LANSING, MI – Sparrow Hospital nurse Jamie Tucker-Fett, RN, has been honored with the prestigious DAISY Award for the extraordinary care she provided to a patient and for his family who flew in from Mexico to be by his side.

Tucker-Fett, a Sparrow nurse since 2012, helped the patient’s family, who only spoke Spanish, secure overnight lodging and transportation from a nearby hotel. “

Jamie provided radical loving care and advocated for a patient and his family,” noted a fellow caregiver.

Sparrow has the highest respect for our caregivers and we value the work they do everyday to care for patients and families. That’s one reason Sparrow is the employer of choice in Mid-Michigan.

“The way Jamie advocated for her patient and ensured his needs were met is a great example of a Sparrow Nurse, said Amy Brown, MSN, RN, NE-BC, Chief Nursing Officer at Sparrow Hospital. “She didn’t stop until she got what she needed to make sure his family could participate in his care. I appreciate the care Jamie brings to her patients and this community.”

Daneille Rhodes, RN, BSN, Manager of Sparrow Hospital’s Observation Center where Jamie now works, trained Jamie when she was a nursing student at Baker College. “She had a special touch even then,” said Daneille. “Her dedication to her team and the patients on the floor is special. If something comes up and is a problem, you want Jamie by your side to work through it.”

The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary, compassionate and skillful care given to nurses every day.

DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The DAISY Award is a national program created in memory of J. Patrick Barnes who died in 1999 of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenia Purpura, or ITP, at age 33. His family was overwhelmed by the skillful and compassionate nurses who cared for him, and the DAISY Foundation and Award were created as an expression of their gratitude.

Tucker-Fett received a certificate, a DAISY pin, a beautiful stone sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe. The sculpture depicts the embracing relationship nurses have with their patients.

For more information about the DAISY award at Sparrow, go to Sparrow.org/Daisy.