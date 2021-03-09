Sparrow Hospital among top 150 hospitals in Newsweek national rankings

Sponsored - LANSING, MI -- Sparrow Hospital has been ranked among the 150 best hospitals in the country in new ratings by Newsweek magazine.

Sparrow is ranked 144th, fifth highest among all hospitals in Michigan and the only Mid-Michigan facility named. Michigan Medicine ranked eighth and was 23rd on the magazine’s worldwide list. Others were St. Joseph Mercy in Chelsea (66th), Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit (110th), and Beaumont in Royal Oak (129th).

This recognition -- combined with our recent honors from U.S. News & World Report, Leapfrog and Healthgrades, and the national and international media attention we’ve received for our patient care during the pandemic -- continues to establish Sparrow as a national leader in quality and patient experience. We are indebted to our incredible caregivers who have allowed Sparrow to distinguish itself among the nation’s elite hospitals.

Newsweek identified the top 2,000 hospitals worldwide, across 25 countries, and the top 200 in the U.S. The top three hospitals in the United States were the Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, and Massachusetts General Hospital.

The methodology is essentially based on recommendations from medical experts, such as physicians, managers, and healthcare professionals); results from patient surveys; and key performance indicators at each hospital.

You can learn more at https://www.newsweek.com/best-hospitals-2021/united-states or at www.sparrow.org.