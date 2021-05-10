Sparrow expands access to COVID vaccine through clinics at local high schools

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Sparrow Health System and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Sparrow Health System, visit https://www.sparrow.org

LANSING, MI – In its continuing efforts to increase access and convenience in getting a COVID-19 vaccine, for the first time Sparrow is offering vaccination clinics at several Mid-Michigan high schools for young people 16 and over.

Following the success of recent clinics at Okemos and Waverly high schools, Sparrow is scheduled to provide the Pfizer vaccine at:

St. Johns High School , 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, and Wednesday, June 2

Grand Ledge , 3-6 p.m., Friday, May 14 and Friday, June 4

Okemos , 3-6 p.m. Thursday, May 20

Bath , 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 26

Waverly , noon to 3 p.m., Thursday, June 3

The clinics are geared for students at the schools.

Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. The clinics will be staffed by Sparrow caregivers, including pharmacists, nurses, athletic trainers, and others. Community volunteers will also assist with patient flow.

The clinic at Okemos – the first held by Sparrow – was a resounding success, resulting in 87 vaccinations.

Sparrow has distributed over 100,000 COVID vaccines, many through the indoor vaccination site at Frandor in Lansing and the nearby drive-thru, 3131 E. Michigan Ave. Sparrow has also distributed vaccines to underserved areas through its Mobile Health Clinic.

Sparrow has been a national leader in COVID-19 patient care and testing, becoming one of the first hospitals in Michigan to offer tests for inpatients and using innovative processes to increase access and availability.

Sparrow has also been nationally recognized for its innovative COVID patient visitation policy in which a family member or friend is allowed to visit patients on a limited basis wearing personal protective equipment and following strict safety procedures.

Look for more information at https://www.Sparrow.org/vaccine.