Sparrow Eaton Hospital rehabilitation ranks high in patient satisfaction, performance

Sponsored - Sparrow Eaton Hospital’s rehabilitation department, EMPOWER, is proudly celebrating a 99% satisfaction rating for the first quarter of 2021 from patient rankings calculated by nationally-acclaimed Focus on Therapeutic Outcomes (FOTO).

In addition to the overall rating, Sparrow Eaton Rehab is in the top 2% for neurological improvement per visit, in the top 3% nationally for occupational therapy hand and wrist treatment, and has consistently exceeded the FOTO national average for overall satisfaction since April 2019.

FOTO provides real-time information on treatment effectiveness and efficiency, in part using patient satisfaction surveys.

“Since implementing FOTO in 2018, we have been able to better track patient satisfaction, illuminate our specialties, provide transparent quality metrics to the community and really prove the success of our treatment,” says Kimberly Dickinson, Director of AL!VE Clinical Services.

“FOTO has really become a tool for us to keep our patients engaged since we can understand, in real-time, how they are feeling about their treatment experience and subsequently predict their treatment progression,” says Jacob Brown, Physical Therapist.

Added physical therapist Andrue Bergmooser: “When a patient is questioning their progress, they can look at their data points and see trends. When they see their score as higher than most, as compared to people with the same condition, it is a motivating force that shows them that their hard work and time invested is paying off.”

Those seeking rehabilitation services may speak with their family doctor about a referral to EMPOWER at AL!VE. Most major insurances are accepted. EMPOWER serves patients from early morning through evening, Monday through Friday. For more information on rehabilitation, or any clinical services at AL!VE, call 517.541.5800, option 2 or visit myalive.com.