Sparrow Eaton Hospital Emergency Department Sees Rise in Patient Satisfaction

Patient satisfaction ratings have risen by nearly 20 percent within a year at the Sparrow Eaton Hospital Emergency Department, thanks to a series of changes aimed at improving the patient experience.

The Emergency Department is the gateway to the hospital for many patients and Sparrow Eaton realizes a patient’s interaction there creates a ripple effect throughout their stay. From pediatric to geriatric care, dignity, compassion, communication and listening are at the forefront when it comes to caring for our community. That’s evident based on Sparrow Eaton Emergency Department’s increase in patient satisfaction scores via surveys from Professional Research Consultants Inc., a national healthcare quality firm.

The Sparrow Eaton team finds it very valuable to ensure that every experience is a positive one, especially when a visit to the Emergency Department is likely one of the worst days a patient is having.

“At present, the team is working on discharge instruction as well as frequently updating our patients of their progress during their stay. It’s great to see them working together at daily huddles to review the day ahead, orchestrate tasks and collectively strategize how to tackle issues and trends we’re seeing,” says Brett Reich, D.O., Emergency Department medical director.

Said Sparrow Eaton President Helen Johnson: “While there is always work to be done, we know that each and every experience within our walls is an opportunity to change someone’s life and outlook for the better. This approach keeps us headed in the right direction, making Sparrow Eaton Hospital our county’s premier community hospital focused on proactive, patient-centered care.”

To learn more about Sparrow Eaton Hospital, visit https://www.Sparrow.org/Eaton.