Sparrow Eaton caregivers receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Sponsored - CHARLOTTE, MI – Sixty Sparrow Eaton Hospital caregivers received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 150 expected to be vaccinated by the end of the week.

“We are incredibly proud to be able to offer this vaccine to our family of healthcare heroes, said Gisli Haraldsson, M.D., Sparrow Eaton’s Chief of Emergency Medicine.

“This pandemic represented the darkest of days for many and put great strain on our caregivers and community members alike, both personally and professionally. To be among the first healthcare systems to receive the vaccine is a great privilege.”

Sparrow Eaton, a subsidiary of Sparrow Health System, is encouraging all caregivers to get vaccinated.

“We are actively responding to questions and sharing medical perspectives as a means to educate our caregivers, in hopes that we can see this pandemic come to an end. We are also working on plans to help our local community get the vaccine, too, as soon as enough is available,” said Tiffany Friar, Chief Nursing Officer of Sparrow Eaton.

Sparrow Eaton caregivers are receiving the Moderna vaccine, a two-dose vaccination that is 94.5 percent effective at preventing the COVID-19 virus after the second shot. The vaccine is safe for anyone 18 years and older.

“This vaccination is our best approach to prevent the spread of COVID-19 but does not replace the need to continue playing our part by wearing a mask, exercising proper hand washing and practicing social distancing,” said Rhonda Perreault, Sparrow Eaton’s Director of Pharmacy.

Sparrow Hospital caregivers began receiving the vaccine on Dec. 17 and vaccinations have also begun at other Sparrow Community Hospitals.

For more information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and Sparrow Health System’s response to COVID-19, please visit Sparrow.org/SparrowForward.