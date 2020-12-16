Sparrow earns top marks for patient safety

Sponsored - Sparrow Hospital has once again earned an “A” for patient safety in a recent scorecard of more than 2,600 acute care hospitals nationwide, reflecting the hospital’s commitment to quality and the needs of our patients.

Prepared by The Leapfrog Group, the Fall 2020 Hospital Safety Grade rates a hospital’s overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors. The safety score assigns an “A” through “F” grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is based on a hospital’s performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections, and other harms to patients. Grades are assigned based on 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data.

As a patient-centered health system, Sparrow continues to make great strides in patient safety by investing in new technology and new procedures. This Leapfrog grade is an outcome of the efforts of many caregivers.

“We are extremely grateful to hospital leadership and healthcare workers who have remained steadfast in prioritizing patient safety as our nation battles COVID-19,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “This ‘A’ is a testament to the care and commitment of those who work for Sparrow Hospital.”

Sparrow is part of a nine-hospital collaborative through the Michigan Health & Hospital Association Patient Safety Organization focusing on how caregivers can improve safety through review and analysis of past events, implementing proactive tools to recognize and correct errors, and setting quantitative goals.

To see Sparrow’s full score, visit HospitalSafetyScore.org.