Sparrow Comprehensive Stroke Center given top national honor for stroke, diabetes care

Sponsored - LANSING, MI – For the fourth year in a row Sparrow Hospital and its Comprehensive Stroke Center has received the highest level of recognition for stroke care nationally and, for the first time, we have been honored for our care of Type 2 Diabetes patients who have had strokes.

The Stroke Center has been honored by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association with the Get with the Guidelines®-Stroke GOLD PLUS achievement award and Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite. Sparrow’s diabetes program has been recognized with the AHA/ASA’s Get with the Guidelines® Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll.

These awards mean Sparrow meets the rigid standards set by the Get with the Guidelines® initiative and that we provide the most up-to-date treatment, with improved care and outcomes.

Stroke and specifically stroke care for diabetes patients are critical healthcare issues in our community. Sparrow cared for XXX stroke patients last year, including over XXX with a diagnosis of diabetes.

To achieve the stroke and diabetes awards, hospitals are assessed based on such factors as the proper use of medications and utilization of the latest treatments of care.

Sparrow is the region’s only hospital to be designated as a Certified Comprehensive Stroke Center by The Joint Commission. The designation – given to an elite network of facilities nationwide – recognizes centers that make exceptional efforts toward delivering the best care possible to “complex stroke” Patients.

For more information about the Sparrow Stroke Center, go to Sparrow.org/StrokeCenter.