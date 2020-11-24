Sparrow Community Hospitals maintain capacity for all patients despite pandemic

Sponsored - LANSING, MI – Despite the urgent needs of the pandemic, Sparrow’s four Community Hospitals continue to maintain capacity for non-COVID related cases and to provide the care local residents have come to expect.

Sparrow’s Community Hospitals – Sparrow Carson, Sparrow Clinton, Sparrow Eaton and Sparrow Ionia – are key to the health system’s mission of delivering quality care close to home. They are important delivery points for Sparrow care and have crucial connections to their hometowns and surrounding areas. Each offers exceptional and innovative services while allowing Mid-Michigan residents to remain near their loved ones and communities without traveling far distances to Lansing and beyond.

“Sparrow Health System Community Hospitals are prepared to safely manage both COVID and non-COVID patients,” said Sparrow Ionia President Linda Reetz. “The message that cannot be stressed enough is to never delay care if your condition warrants immediate attention. Our Emergency Departments are always open. Also, practice social-distancing guidelines at all times. Protect yourself, your family, this community, and our caregivers.”

Said Sparrow Clinton President Beth Daugherty: “Sparrow Clinton, Carson, Eaton and Ionia are here to meet the healthcare needs of the communities we serve. Meeting the health and safety needs of our patients, caregivers, and physicians is our top priority. Our hospitals and physician practices continue to provide exceptional inpatient, emergency, primary, diagnostic, surgical, and specialty care during the Coronavirus pandemic and moving forward. We are open. We are safe. We are here for you.”

Sparrow’s Community Hospitals have served their communities for decades, including our newest, Sparrow Eaton, which formerly operated as Hayes Green Beach Memorial Hospital.

“The Community Hospitals are rising to the challenge during these times,” Reetz said. “Our communities are calling on us yet again and we are answering. We have capacity to see ALL patients, both COVID and non-COVID, within our practices, urgent care and ED with the ability to triage patients who may need higher level care. We will get you where you need to go.”

Sparrow’s Community Hospitals provide advanced care and staffing. Sparrow Carson, Clinton and Ionia, for instance, are Level IV Trauma Centers, with highly skilled medical staff providing advanced levels of care and the ability to transfer seriously injured patients to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

For more information on Sparrow’s Community Hospitals, go to Sparrow.org/SparrowForward