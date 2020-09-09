Sparrow Clinton Hospital nurse is recognized as Sparrow’s Outstanding Latino Caregiver of the Year

Sponsored - A Sparrow Clinton Hospital Emergency Department nurse who has been described as the embodiment of Florence Nightingale’s principles of nursing was recently honored as Sparrow’s Outstanding Latino Caregiver of the Year.

Amarily (Lily) Mendez Laporte said she’s “happy to be a role model. I love what I do.”

“I am truly honored. Winning this award makes me feel I’m doing what I need to do as a nurse.”

Mendez Laporte, who lives near Montrose in the Chesaning area, has been a Sparrow caregiver since 2017. She received numerous nominations for the award from colleagues, physicians, and hospital leaders who lauded her professionalism, her ability to swiftly identify a patient’s condition, her spirit of teamwork, and her calming approach. She is an example of always putting the needs of the patient first.

Mendez Laporte was recognized in a ceremony that included representatives of the Lansing Latino Health Alliance and Sparrow leaders, such as Sparrow Health System President and CEO James F. Dover and Sparrow Clinton President Beth Daugherty. She also received a congressional resolution through Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin.

Daugherty called Mendez Laporte “inspiring, amazing, setting the bar higher and higher.”

The Outstanding Latino Caregiver Award was established in 2016 by the Lansing Latino Health Alliance to recognize talented caregivers and to encourage members of the Latino community to consider careers in healthcare. The Lansing Latino Health Alliance is a nonprofit organization with the mission of improving the health status of Latinos in the greater Lansing area.

Nominations were collected from the public and Sparrow caregivers and reviewed by a Sparrow committee. Nominees were assessed based on making a significant difference in patients' lives, exceeding expectations, and demonstrating professionalism.

For more about Sparrow’s diversity efforts, go to https://careers.sparrow.org/diversity-and-inclusion.