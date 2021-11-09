Sparrow Clinton Hospital names Mariah Hesse as new Chief Nursing Officer

Sponsored - ST. JOHNS, MI – Mariah Hesse, BSN, RN, CENP, has been promoted to Chief Nursing Officer at Sparrow Clinton Hospital. Hesse has provided compassionate nursing care and excellent leadership for more than 29 years at Sparrow Clinton. Her dedication and commitment have been instrumental in providing leadership to the organization and the community it serves.

“I have been very fortunate to serve our community at Sparrow Clinton Hospital for the past 29 years,” says Hesse. “I am proud to work with such an outstanding group of caregivers in our organization. And, I look forward to continuing to support quality, compassionate care in my new role.”

Hesse’s most recent leadership role has been interim Chief Nursing Officer and Community Hospital representative for the Sparrow COVID Incident Command Center.

Her first leadership position in nursing was Manager of Labor and Delivery. Since then, she has served as Manager of Medical Surgical Care Unit; Manager of Infusion Center; Director of Patient Care Services; SCH Quality Director; interim Practice Manager of SMG; and interim Radiology Manager. She also has served as Pathway to Excellence Coordinator and is a member of SHS Nursing Leadership and Sparrow Health System Quality Board.

State and national memberships include serving as current president of the Michigan Critical Access Hospital Quality Network; the MHA Quality Committee; serving as a mentor for the National Rural Health Association; and the American Organization of Nursing Leadership.

Hesse received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Saginaw Valley State University and is currently pursuing her Master’s in Nursing Leadership from Western Governors University. She is certified in Executive Nursing Practice.

For more information on Sparrow Clinton Hospital, go to Sparrow.org/Clinton.