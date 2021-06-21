Sparrow Clinton honors DAISY Award recipients

Melanie Kotowicz, BSN, RN, CEN

Sponsored - ST. JOHNS, MI – Sparrow Clinton Hospital recently honored a nurse and nursing team with DAISY Awards for their compassionate care, outstanding nursing skills, and always putting patients first.

Surgical nurse Melanie Kotowicz, BSN, RN, CEN, was named DAISY Award honoree based on a patient letter that identified her as a “star caregiver who was very patient and caring.” Kotowicz was one of seven Sparrow Clinton nurses nominated for the award.

Individual DAISY nominees included Robert Beals, RN; Britney Burton, RN; Lisa Cook, RN, CMSRN; Brittany Hagerman, BSN, RN; Lily Mendez, BSN, RN; and Angie Stebbins, BSN, RN.

DAISY Committee nurses presented Kotowicz with the award, a certificate of recognition, a DAISY pin, and a hand-carved sculpture entitled The Healer’s Touch. In addition, a DAISY Foundation banner signed by Kotowicz and previous DAISY Award winners was posted in the hospital.

”Our DAISY Award nominees personify the remarkable patient experience at Sparrow Clinton Hospital,” said Sparrow Clinton Hospital President Beth Daugherty, BSN, MPH, RN, CRRN. “These nurses exemplify the very best standards of advocacy, dedication, resourcefulness, and excellence.

”Sparrow Clinton Surgical Services caregivers received a DAISY Team Award. These caregivers were nominated by five different patients for their professional demeanor, kindness, and exceptional care. In addition, the surgical services team displayed incredible versatility throughout the pandemic, stepping outside their usual roles in support of patient care initiatives.

The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary, compassionate and skillful care given by nurses every day. Nurses are nominated by their patients and patients’ families.

Sparrow Clinton honors two nurses each year as DAISY Award winners. In addition, a DAISY Team Award is presented as recognition is merited. To nominate an exceptional Sparrow Clinton nurse or Nursing Team, complete and return a form from one of The DAISY Foundation displays at the hospital.

For more information about Sparrow Clinton, go to https://www.Sparrow.org/Clinton.