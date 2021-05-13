Sparrow Carson Hospital caregiver recognized for special vaccine assistance

Sponsored - https://www.sparrow.org/our-hospitals-services/sparrow-hospitals/sparrow-carson-hospital

CARSON CITY, MI – Sparrow Carson Hospital has recognized Pharmacy Technician Megan Obermiller as its Caregiver of the Quarter, citing the special assistance she provided over the COVID-19 vaccine.

Obermiller was nominated by a fellow caregiver who recounted a conversation between Obermiller and a patient who was desperate to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The patient was frustrated because she didn’t know where to call to get an appointment for her vaccine. Obermiller took the time during a busy COVID-19 vaccine clinic to step aside with the patient, provide options and instructions.

The nomination noted the patient was “grateful to Megan for taking time to provide information and help her understand the process to get registered for a vaccine. The Patient also thanked the staff at the vaccine clinic for helping the community”.

During the award presentation, Sparrow Carson Hospital President Mark Brisboe also thanked Obermiller for her dedication to her department, always going above and beyond to assist and answer questions from fellow caregivers, and her compassion toward patients. Obermiller was presented with a certificate of recognition and coffee tumbler filled with goodies from Sparrow Carson Administration.

