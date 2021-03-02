Sparrow caregiver named Michigan’s Pharmacist of the Year

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Sparrow Health System and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Sparrow Health System, visit https://www.sparrow.org

LANSING, MI – Sparrow Pharmacy leader Margaret A. (Peggy) Malovrh of Okemos has received the Michigan Pharmacists Association (MPA) prestigious Pharmacist of the Year Award.

The Pharmacist of the Year Award, given during the association’s virtual convention over the weekend, is presented annually to a member of the Michigan Pharmacists Association as the highest honor in Michigan pharmacy.

Malovrh is the clinical supervisor and residency program director at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing and has been integral as the pharmacy has led COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Mid-Michigan. She has been a Sparrow caregiver for 18 years.

Malovrh was recognized for her sustained commitment to the pharmacy profession during her 40-year membership in MPA. She is most proud of her work as a preceptor for young practitioners through the American Society of Health System Pharmacists (ASHP) pharmacy residency program, MSU medical student rotations, and with student pharmacists from the Michigan colleges of pharmacy.

“I feel this award honors the entire Sparrow Pharmacy Department. There are so many Sparrow pharmacists who participate year after year in feeding the hunger at the Advent House, provide poison prevention education at venues such as the Lansing City Market and Impression 5 Museum, and provide continuing education presentations to pharmacists and technicians throughout Ingham, Eaton, Clinton and Shiawassee counties. All of this is possible by working in a culture that supports continuing professional development,” Malovrh said.

She currently serves on the Michigan Pharmacists Foundation Board of Trustees, as a Michigan Society of Health-System Pharmacists (MSHP) representative to the ASHP House of Delegates and is the Capital Area Pharmacists Association (CAPA) liaison to the MSHP Executive Board.

“Peggy is such a joy to work with,” said Todd Belding, Sparrow Pharmacy Director. “I have always admired Peggy’s perfect combination of a caring personality and an ability to provide the best patient care. The Pharmacy Department appreciates Peggy not only for the hard work she puts in every day to take care of patients, but also for her positive effect on others.”

Malovrh is a past MPA Executive Board member and a past president of CAPA and MSHP. She also served on the MSHP Educational Committee, MSHP Organizational Affairs Committee, MSHP Professional and Legal Affairs Committee, MSHP/MPA Public Affairs Committee and MSHP Residency Committee. Malovrh has been a member of ASHP since 1981 and the American College of Clinical Pharmacy since 1998. Malovrh is also board certified in pharmacotherapy and is a fellow of MPA.

She was born and raised in Ironwood and graduated from Ironwood Catholic High School and Gogebic Community College before receiving her bachelor’s and doctorate degrees from Ferris State University.

Read more about Sparrow Pharmacy Services at https://www.sparrow.org/our-hospitals-services/services/pharmacies.