Sparrow begins public vaccine distribution for those 70 and older and for frontline essential workers

Sponsored - LANSING, MI – Sparrow began distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to those 70 and older and other members of the 1B vaccination group on Tuesday at our Sparrow Laboratories Drive-Thru Services site at Frandor and has set up an easy-to-use registration process.

The extent and frequency of the public distribution will be dependent on the weekly supply of doses that Sparrow receives from the government. Sparrow will schedule clinics based on the weekly allotment we receive. The Drive-Thru site is located at 3131 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing.

Those who fit the criteria (as defined by the state of Michigan) can get more information at www.Sparrow.org/Vaccine. Besides older adults, the 1B group includes frontline essential workers, such as law enforcement, firefighters, shelter workers, teachers and child care workers. Vaccines are by appointment only.

There will be no charge to the public for the vaccine. All administrative costs, for staffing and supplies, will be billed to insurance. Patients will not be billed for any balance not covered by insurance and those without insurance will not be charged.

As of last weekend, Sparrow had distributed 11,971 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to caregivers and others, and has allocated 99 percent of its supply, making it among the leaders in Michigan. Sparrow has received a total of 22,600 vaccine doses, reserving thousands for the planned public clinics.

Sparrow has been a national leader in COVID-19 patient care and testing, becoming one of the first hospitals in Michigan to offer tests for inpatients and using innovative processes to increase access and availability. The Frandor site alone has processed over 100,000 tests.

Sparrow has also been nationally recognized for its innovative COVID patient visitation policy in which a family member or friend is allowed to visit patients on a limited basis wearing personal protective equipment and following strict safety procedures.