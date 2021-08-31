Sparrow begins offering third dose of COVID vaccine to those who are immunocompromised

In order to continue to protect the health of the community, Sparrow has begun offering the COVID vaccine booster to immunocompromised members of the public at our Sparrow Laboratories Drive-Thru Services Site at Frandor.

Sparrow has begun administering dose 3 of the COVID vaccine (Pfizer and Moderna) to those who are qualified to receive it. The site, 3131 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing, is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The site will be closed for Labor Day weekend, from Friday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 6.

Others can continue to get the first or second dose of the COVID vaccine during those hours, too. The drive-thru site has been very popular with patients, so Sparrow will continue to offer blood draws and COVID testing seven days a week, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Earlier this month, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for certain immunocompromised individuals. Those who qualify include people with moderate to severe immune compromise due to a medical condition or receipt of immunosuppressive medications or treatments. This includes cancer patients, organ transplant recipients, and individuals with advanced or untreated HIV infection.

Vaccines are available by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled through the MySparrow app at Sparrow.org/MySparrow. If you are unable to schedule an appointment online, call 1.877.205.1300.

There are no out-of-pocket expenses to patients, regardless of insurance. There are possible side effects with the vaccine similar to what patients may have experienced with previous doses.

Sparrow has been a national leader in COVID-19 patient care and testing, becoming one of the first hospitals in Michigan to offer tests for inpatients and using innovative processes to increase access and availability.

Sparrow has provided a total of about 133,000 vaccines to caregivers and the public alike and administered nearly 550,000 COVID-19 tests. Sparrow has also brought the vaccine directly to the community through its Mobile Health Clinic and high school clinics.

For more information, go to Sparrow.org/Vaccine.