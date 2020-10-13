Sparrow announces construction of new Outpatient Surgery Center in Lansing

Sponsored - LANSING, MI – Sparrow is undertaking a major new development on Michigan Avenue on the main Sparrow Hospital campus: a three-story, 100,000 square foot outpatient surgery center and medical office facility that will support the growth of same-day surgeries.

The project, which will occupy several lots near the northwest corner of Michigan and Pennsylvania, will increase convenience and access to patients while also keeping jobs in the area and providing potential employment growth. It is in response to a rise in outpatient surgeries and will free up capacity for inpatient procedures at Sparrow Hospital.

As the region’s only community-based and community-governed health system, we are committed to improving access and quality of care for Lansing and surrounding communities.

The project continues our investment in the Michigan Avenue corridor. Sparrow has been a cornerstone of the corridor for more than 100 years and we are proud of our continued role in the development of the City of Lansing and the Mid-Michigan region.

This type of investment is necessary as we continue to transform care, implement best practices, and deliver nationally recognized care.

For more about Sparrow, go to Sparrow.org.