Provider order required for Sparrow COVID-19 testing

Sponsored - LANSING, MI – Effective this week, Sparrow is requiring patients seeking a COVID-19 test to receive a test order in advance through either a qualified medical provider or by completing the MySparrow app process.

The change comes in light of the extraordinary demand for tests and will result in a more efficient and faster process. It will also help Sparrow better monitor our volumes and speed up waiting lines. Currently, patients who have not received orders in advance are required to provide the information or go to the app as they wait, delaying the process.

Under the new system, those who don’t get an order in advance will be asked to return after they have received one.

The MySparrow app registration and login is available at https://mychart.sparrow.org/mychart

Also effective this week, the Sparrow St. Lawrence drive-thru site will only be used for testing for pre-op and pre-procedure patients. All others will be referred to other testing locations.

Sparrow has been a national leader in COVID-19 testing, having processed over 250,000 tests and becoming one of the first hospitals in Michigan to offer tests for inpatients. Our Frandor drive-thru site alone has processed over 100,000 tests.

Go to www.Sparrow.org/lab for more information.