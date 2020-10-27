Outstanding surgeons join SMG Orthopedics and Sports Medicine

Sponsored - LANSING, MI – Sparrow Medical Group has added several outstanding orthopedic surgeons to better serve the growing needs of our communities.

Michael McDermott, M.D.; Gregory Uitvlugt, M.D.; and Jeffery Uitvlugt, D.O., have joined SMG Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, adding vast experience and expertise. They will practice out of a new Sparrow location, the former East Lansing Orthopedics site at 3394 E. Jolly Road, Suite A, in Lansing. The location is already home to Sparrow orthopedic surgeon Matthew Dubiel, M.D.

The addition of Drs. McDermott, G. Uitvlugt and J. Uitvlugt adds to an outstanding Sparrow Orthopedic team built in recent years, including our providers at SMG Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, SMG Orthopedic Trauma, and our regional SMG orthopedic practices. Through these practices, Sparrow now offers orthopedic care that encompasses a full range of services for our region.

Orthopedics is a rising area of growth in healthcare as Baby Boomers begin having more knee and hip replacements, among other issues.

Besides the Jolly Road location, SMG Orthopedics and Sports Medicine also has an office at the Sparrow Health Science Pavilion, 2900 Hannah Blvd., Suite 212, East Lansing. That location features Jarred Holt, M.D., and Amy Worthing, PA-C.

Sparrow Orthopedics is rounded out by our trauma care team: Michael Tucker, D.O.; Jason Maxa, PA-c; and Heidi Richardson, CNP.

For more information, go to www.Sparrow.org/Orthopedics.