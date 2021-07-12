New Sparrow family practice opens in Portland in continuing commitment to community care

LANSING, MI (Sponsored) - Sparrow on Tuesday unveiled a brand-new, multi-million dollar family practice site for Sparrow Medical Group Portland, reflecting a continuing commitment to improving access and quality care in the region and investing in the community.

SMG Portland will continue to provide pediatric and family medicine care and will add three new providers to increase primary care access for patients living in Portland and surrounding communities. These additions will result in a greater number of appointments available and more convenient services in Portland. In addition, the new facility will offer walk-in X-ray and laboratory service. At about 11,000 square feet, the new site at 1850 Hyland Drive, Portland, is more than three times the size of the current SMG Portland location. The number of patient rooms will more than triple.

The new building was commemorated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, self-guided tours and reception attended by Sparrow and community leaders. A community reception is also being held today, Wednesday, July 13, from 5-7 p.m.

As the region’s only community-based, community-governed, and community-owned health system, Sparrow is committed to improving Mid-Michigan residents’ access to quality healthcare while keeping care close to home.

“This project reflects the importance Sparrow places on community care and our Community Hospitals,” said Sparrow Ionia Hospital President Linda Reetz. “We made a strong commitment a few years ago in building a state-of-the-art hospital in Ionia and now we’ve opened another site that supports the healthcare needs of Ionia County.”

David Kruger, Vice President, Physician Practice Administration, Sparrow Medical Group, said the opening is part of SMG’s mandate to bring care directly to local residents.

“The past 16 months or so have been an exhausting, anxious time for the entire world and we, at Sparrow, have certainly been at the forefront of meeting our community’s needs during the pandemic,” Kruger said. “But the other healthcare needs of the Mid-Michigan region haven’t stood still and we’ve continued to expand and innovate at Sparrow Medical Group in order to provide the community care that’s so important to us.”

The practice opens to patients on Monday, July 19. For an appointment, new patients should call 1.800.SPARROW, while current patients can contact 517.647.6722.

For more information on SMG Portland, go to Sparrow.org/SMG/Portland.