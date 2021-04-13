New indoor vaccination site allows Sparrow to increase COVID vaccines to community

Sponsored - LANSING, MI – A new indoor vaccination site will allow Sparrow to safely provide up to 3,000 COVID-19 vaccines a day to Mid-Michigan residents, three times as many as possible in Sparrow’s drive-thru location.

After administering thousands of vaccines in recent months at the Sparrow Laboratories Drive-Thru Clinic at Frandor vaccinations have now moved indoors at the former Sears building, 3131 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing.

The increased availability of vaccines exceeds what we can handle at the drive-thru site and necessitates this change. This will allow us to better fulfill our mandate to vaccinate as many people in the community as possible and protect the health and safety of Mid-Michigan residents.

Other advantages include our patients and caregivers not being subject to varying weather conditions at the outdoor drive-thru, less traffic congestion, and reduced wait times for COVID testing and blood draws at the drive-thru. The drive-thru will remain in operation for testing and have the capability to expand to seven lanes.

Parking will be in the entire lot on the north side of Sears, with eight volunteers working throughout April to guide patients to the indoor entrance. Eagle Eye Golf Course has donated a golf cart to assist some patients and six wheelchairs will be available.

Only patients will be allowed in the POD, with the exception of a parent/guardian accompanying a minor; parents who bring small children with them; and patients who need aid due to disabilities or language barriers.

Patients will queue in eight lanes marked for social distancing and be checked in through Epic. Vaccination registration will continue through the MySparrow app and the process will not change for Sparrow caregivers.

Hours of operation of the Indoor POD will be 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 1-6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

For more information, go to Sparrow.org/vaccine.

Former Sears Building