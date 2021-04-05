Mary Free Bed at Sparrow, Sparrow Specialty Hospital, Community Hospitals receive national honors for patient satisfaction

Sponsored - Mary Free Bed at Sparrow Inpatient Rehabilitation has been honored for the third year in a row as a national top performer in patient care and Sparrow Specialty Hospital and the Sparrow Carson, Clinton, and Eaton community hospitals have received major awards for patient satisfaction.

The hospitals received the honors from Professional Research Consultants, Inc. The PRC Excellence in Healthcare Awards are nationally recognized honors presented to organizations and individuals who have achieved excellence in patient satisfaction scores in the prior year.

Overall, Sparrow Health System received eight awards. They included special distinction to Mary Free Bed at Sparrow as the Top Performer in “Overall Quality of Care” for inpatient rehabilitation units. As a result of this national recognition, Mary Free Bed at Sparrow is at the top of inpatient rehabilitation units based on direct feedback from the patients it serves. This special distinction has been awarded to this team for three consecutive years.

“This has been an unprecedented year in healthcare with all of us facing new and daunting challenges,” said Kris Tennant, Director of Rehabilitation at Mary Free Bed at Sparrow. “To be able to combine the challenges of care and create avenues of success in patient experience and quality is a true testament to the dedication and focus of an inspired team.”

Five-star awards, given to those who score in the top 10 percent of PRC’s national database of healthcare organizations, were awarded to Sparrow Specialty Hospital, Sparrow’s Inpatient Pediatric Unit, and Sparrow Carson’s Emergency Department for “Overall Quality of Care.” Sparrow Clinton Hospital and Sparrow Eaton Hospital scored in the top 10 percent nationally for “Overall Hospital Rating.” Sparrow Clinton has reached this level of achievement for the past two years. Additionally, the Sparrow Health Center Lansing’s Endoscopy Department scored in the top 10 percent nationally for “Overall Facility Rating.”

A four-star award, given to those who score in the top 25 percent nationally, was awarded to Sparrow Clinton’s Emergency Department for “Overall Quality of Care.”

As the region’s only community-based, community-owned and community-governed health system, Sparrow is proud of the care it provides to Mid-Michigan residents.

