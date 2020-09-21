Mary Free Bed at Sparrow, Community Hospitals receive national honors for patient satisfaction

Sponsored - Sparrow and its Carson City and Clinton community hospitals have been honored with numerous awards from a national organization that tracks top scores for patient satisfaction.

The hospitals received the honors from Professional Research Consultants, Inc. The PRC Excellence in Healthcare Awards are nationally recognized honors presented to organizations and individuals who have achieved excellence in patient satisfaction scores in the prior year.

Overall, Sparrow Health System received seven awards. They included special distinction to Mary Free Bed at Sparrow as the Top Performer in “Overall Quality of Care” for inpatient rehabilitation units. As a result of this national recognition, Mary Free Bed at Sparrow is at the top of inpatient rehabilitation units based on direct feedback from the patients it serves. This special distinction was also awarded to the team in 2019.

Five-star awards, given to those who score in the top 10% of PRC’s national database of healthcare organizations, were awarded to Sparrow’s Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Inpatient Pediatrics/Pediatric Intensive Care Unit for “Overall Quality of Care”. In addition, Sparrow Clinton Hospital scored in the top 10% nationally for “Overall Hospital Rating”.

Four-star awards, given to those who score in the top 25% nationally, were awarded to Sparrow Carson Hospital for “Overall Hospital Rating”. Furthermore, Sparrow Carson’s Emergency Department and Sparrow Clinton’s Emergency Department achieved four-star awards for “Overall Quality of Care”.

As the region’s only community-based, community-owned and community-governed health system, Sparrow is proud of the care it provides to Mid-Michigan residents.

For more information on Sparrow, go to Sparrow.org.