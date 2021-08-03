June Records Highest Monthly Number of Births at Sparrow Since 2017

Sponsored - Whether it’s lockdown-related or not, Sparrow is experiencing a baby boom this summer.

The number of births at Sparrow in June was the highest monthly total since 2017 and July was on a similar pace.

Following declines in recent years reflecting nationwide birthing trends, babies are once again plentiful. With some 4,000 baby deliveries a year – nearly a quarter of a million babies and counting – Sparrow Hospital is Mid-Michigan’s premier birthing center and the region’s only Baby-Friendly designated hospital. It is also home to Mid-Michigan’s only Regional Intensive Care Unit (RNICU).

Sparrow Hospital Director of Women’s Services Tonyie Andrew-Johnson attributes the baby boom to people feeling more of a sense of normalcy and more economically secure than during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People were just uncertain of the future and maybe it wasn’t the best time to have a baby, but I think that after the second wave during the pandemic, we realized that we can handle this pandemic and things are going to be OK. They relaxed a little,” Andrews-Johnson said.

If you grew up around here, there’s a great chance you were born at Sparrow, gave birth at Sparrow, know someone who was born at Sparrow, or all of the above! That’s because Sparrow has an award-winning mother and baby program that fills all of a family’s needs, whether the birth is normal, unorthodox or has complications.

At Sparrow, you’ll find comfortable, private rooms for labor, baby delivery and recovery. It means you can count on Sparrow’s full participation in your birth plan — which Sparrow calls our labor partnership. Sparrow Hospital’s 24/7 anesthesia department sets its birthing center apart. You can get quick pain relief from dedicated experts, who are always available, even during emergencies.

Sparrow is also home to Mid-Michigan’s only Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (RNICU), making Sparrow the best-prepared place to deliver if your newborn needs some extra support.

Sparrow’s Women’s Services caregivers have been being awarded the 2020 Gold designation by MI AIM, recognizing their hard work in improving care for mothers and babies! MI AIM is affiliated with the Alliance for Innovation on Maternal Health (AIM). MI AIM’s goal, working with 80 birthing hospitals and healthcare professionals statewide, is to eliminate preventable maternal illness, death, and healthcare inequalities.

If a mom needs specialized care during pregnancy, you can rely on Sparrow Hospital’s highly qualified obstetrics and gynecology doctors. Sparrow’s expert team includes Mid-Michigan’s only board-certified perinatologist (a type of obstetrician who specializes in treating high-risk pregnancies).

Sparrow’s resource program includes helpful classes for parents-to-be, on-staff lactation consultants, an outpatient lactation clinic, free car seat inspections and more. For childbirth and parenting classes, the Expectant Parents Organization (EPO) offers classes on basic birth preparation, breastfeeding, care of your newborn and more. You can attend individual or group classes to help you prepare for the birth of your new baby by registering online at Sparrow.org/EPO. All classes will be on Zoom instead of in person until further notice.

Sparrow Hospital also earned the Baby-Friendly designation from Baby-Friendly USA, the national authority on the global initiative supported by WHO and UNICEF. What does it mean to be Baby-Friendly? It means Sparrow empowers parents like you with all the support they need to make the best decisions for your family, whether that includes breastfeeding or formula-feeding or both. Sparrow follows evidence-based practices, like early skin-to-skin contact (sometimes called “kangaroo care”) to encourage bonding between you and your baby in the first moments after birth. Whenever possible, your baby will remain with you in your private room during your recovery and stay in the Mother Baby Center.

For more information about Sparrow’s birthing services, go to Sparrow.org/Birthing.