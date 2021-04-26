Join Sparrow in combating COVID

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Sparrow Health System and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Sparrow Health System, visit sparrow.org

Sparrow has been here for you for 125 years and as the region’s only community-owned, community-based health system, we’re proud to be a national leader in protecting you against COVID-19. Now, we need your help. We’ve made getting a COVID vaccination, being tested for the virus, or utilizing new treatment options easier than ever. Please join Sparrow providers and caregivers in being vigilant against the spread of COVID. We’re working around the clock to protect you. Be sure to take advantage of the following tools:

Vaccination

Sparrow is proud to have just administered our 100,000th COVID vaccination to the community. Getting a vaccine keeps you and your family out of the hospital. Vaccines are safe and they are the best protection we have against COVID. Sparrow has extended the hours at our Frandor indoor vaccine clinic and allows you to just walk in to get a vaccine (no pre-registration required).

Treatment

Sparrow is offering cutting-edge monoclonal therapy to safely treat high-risk COVID-19 positive patients over age 18 in a convenient outpatient setting. Sparrow.org/COVIDtreatment

Testing

Sparrow continues to offer COVID-19 tests through our drive-thru service at Frandor and the wait time is quicker than ever.

24/7 Virtual Visits

On-Demand video visits are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for those who aren’t comfortable seeing a medical provider in an office setting.