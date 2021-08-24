For first time, Sparrow Eaton Hospital names Nurse of the Year

CHARLOTTE, MI – Sparrow Eaton Hospital has named Jeanne Mead, RN, as its first Nurse of the Year.

Mead, an RN Care Facilitator for Sparrow Eaton’s Clinical Integration team, has been a nurse for more than 25 years, having started the Chronic Care Management and Transitional Care Management programs for all Eaton physician practices.

She was recognized for this prestigious inaugural honor for her:

N: Never-ending compassion

U: Unyielding advocacy for patients

R: Resourcefulness and creative use of resources

S: Setting an example for others

E: Excellence in care to patients and fellow caregivers

“I have always enjoyed helping people, especially our aging population. I feel we can learn from our elders on how people maintain or make commitments to healthy living and what a difference that makes in their health and wellness,” Mead said.

Mead’s nomination cited her “immeasurable amount of support to providers, physician practices, fellow caregivers and countless patients” and noted the impact she makes at not just Sparrow Eaton but within our community and partner agencies.

“Jeanne is a phenomenal nurse who so many admire, and the type of nurse all should aspire to be, representing selflessness, positivity and genuine commitment to being the best nurse she can. She always goes above and beyond – from personally delivering firewood to an elder patient to assisting her patients in finding and scheduling transportation to their appointments when needed. She really deserves this recognition,” said Sparrow Eaton Chief Nursing Officer Tiffany Friar, MSN, RN, FNP-BC.

