Enjoy music, refreshments, vote for your favorite Dapper Dad at Sparrow Foundation’s “Brews and Ballots”

Sponsored - LANSING, MI – There’s music, your favorite brew, and a chance to cast a ballot for a Dapper Dad and support women’s health initiatives in Mid-Michigan.

It’s all at Thursday’s “Brews and Ballots,” hosted by the Sparrow Foundation’s Women Working Wonders (W3) from 5-7 p.m. at the Lansing Brewing Company, 518 E. Shiawassee, Lansing.

The event is a chance for voters to meet many of this year’s Dapper Dad candidates and mingle with the area’s top names in business, education and healthcare. Voters will be able to cast their ballots for their favorite Dad or Dads for $5 apiece, with all money going to support women’s health at Sparrow.

There are 24 Dapper Dad participants this year, all competing to get the most votes and raise the most money in order to be on the Sparrow Foundation’s annual Dapper Dads calendar.

Dapper Dads is an annual event organized by W3. It culminates with the Dapper Dads Challenge & Fashion Show, which will be held Sept. 23 outside Kositchek’s, 113 N. Washington Square, Lansing. Since its inception, this popular event has raised more than $4 million in support of the physical and psychological health of women in Mid-Michigan.

Founded in 2002 by Lansing entrepreneur Virginia Hilbert, W3 works tirelessly to support women’s health. The committee comprises more than 35 professional women from the Lansing area. Thanks to community philanthropy, W3 has supported or funded a state-of-the-art breast biopsy machine, a $250,000 machine that reduces radiation treatment for patients, and much more.

For more information, go to Sparrow.org/DapperDads.

“Brews and Ballots” is Thursday, August 12 5-7 PM at Lansing Brewing Company, 518 E. Shiawassee in Lansing