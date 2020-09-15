DeWitt senior living community opens in partnership with Sparrow Health System

Sponsored - The Woodlands of DeWitt is a first-of-its-kind development for Sparrow Health System addressing the needs of the area’s growing senior population.

Located near the heart of downtown DeWitt, the development is a new senior living community with independent living villas, assisted living, and memory care apartments.

Partnering with the Wirt-Rivette real estate group, this project reflects Sparrow’s spectrum of care, from being Mid-Michigan’s premier birth center to offering the finest in senior living. The project represents a population health model of care in which we tend to the health needs of Mid-Michigan residents throughout their whole lives and outside of the walls of a hospital or clinic.

Through the partnership with Sparrow, the Woodlands of DeWitt is able to conveniently offer clinical care and support services onsite, including: home care, Lab, medical supply, retail pharmacy (for independent living residents), primary care, and hospice and palliative care. In addition, emergency services are available via Sparrow Clinton Hospital or Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

The community’s 28 independent living villas are offered in one-and-two bedroom options, with all units featuring an attached one-car garage, 100 percent barrier free single-story living, premium stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer/dryer, and smart home technology specifically designed for seniors allowing them to “live safe, live independent.”

Woodlands is DeWitt also features 15 assisted living and 30 memory care apartments. These apartments all feature in-suite private bathrooms with handicap accessible showers, high ceilings, and spacious living and bedroom areas. Memory care apartments are secure and specifically designed for residents with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

Additional support services provided include: 24-hour care and support services based on resident’s needs, medication management, three meals per day, daily life enrichment programs, highly trained care staff, onsite primary care physician, and a nurse call system.

The community also boasts a community center with a senior friendly fitness center, indoor therapy pool, movie theater, lounge, community dining area, activity room, and onsite physician exam room. Community staff host a variety of daily activities for residents in these facilities.

For more information, go to WoodlandsofDewitt.com