DeWitt couple has life-saving reason to donate to Herbert-Herman Cancer Center

Sponsored - LANSING, MI – A local businessman who was diagnosed with Stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma and his wife have committed $100,000 to the Sparrow Herbert-Herman Cancer Center in honor of the incredible care he received there.

Tim and Debby Hanna of DeWitt say the Cancer Center, and specifically his oncologist, Muhammad Hamdan, M.D., were crucial to his surviving the diagnosis.

“One of Sparrow’s physicians saved my life,” Tim Hanna said. “We are forever grateful and we want to give back to the hospital and can’t think of a better place to do it than the cancer center.”

The Hannas have committed the donation to the Cancer Center’s precision medicine program in honor of Dr. Hamdan. Precision medicine is a personalized approach to cancer care in which treatment is based on the specific characteristics of an individual’s tumor rather than a one-size-fits-all approach. The Sparrow Herbert-Herman Cancer Center has been a leader in the use of precision medicine in Mid-Michigan.

“With the level of care and expertise, all facets of the operation did a fantastic job with my case,” Tim Hanna said. “We are most grateful to Sparrow and very happy to contribute and try to make a difference.” Hanna underwent a non-conventional therapy and his cancer has been in remission for over two years. Dr. Hamdan said he was privileged to work on the case and grateful that the care plan he devised worked so well.

“(The gift) is a really wonderful way of expressing their gratitude and appreciation to Sparrow,” he said.

The Sparrow Herbert-Herman Cancer Center is a keystone in Sparrow’s commitment to caring for our region. It houses linear accelerators, a Resource Center with online resources for patients, retail space for a hair and breast prosthetics salon, and much more. To find out more about the Cancer Center, go to Sparrowcancer.org. For giving opportunities, go do SparrowFoundation.org.