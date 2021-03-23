Community leader named to head Sparrow Carson Hospital Board of Directors

Sponsored - CARSON CITY, MI – Community leader Carol Priebe-Wiles has been named chair of the Sparrow Carson Hospital Board of Directors.

Priebe-Wiles has served on the Sparrow Carson Hospital Board since 2016 and said community involvement is one of her passions.

“This hospital means so very much to me personally, our friends and local residents. I have played the beautiful piano in the lobby for 15 years and enjoy watching interactions between the caregivers and our patients, and with each other. I so appreciate and value the hard work and dedication of our health care workers,” Priebe-Wiles said.

Priebe-Wiles spent her career in various teaching positions in the Carson City-Crystal Area School District, including as a special education instructor and first-grade teacher at Hubbardston Elementary and a principal at Carson City-Crystal Lower Elementary. Following retirement, she remained as a language arts consultant and mentor.

She and husband, Dick, have three children and five grandchildren. Priebe-Wiles also serves on boards at her church, Carson City United Methodist Church, and on the 100 Women of Montcalm County Board. Other Sparrow Carson Board members are Russell Anderson, D.O.; Mark Brisboe; Kim Capps; Kira Carter-Robertson; Christopher Copp; Roderick Coy; David Freestone, M.D.; Gary Reetz; Richard Schroeder; and Brent Wilson. Daniyel McAlvey will serve as Vice Chair.

Local governing boards such as the Sparrow Carson Board of Directors are very important, these members provide countless hours reviewing materials that allow them to make strategic decisions, overseeing hospital’s financial well-being, as well has ensure hospital is providing quality care.

For more on Sparrow Carson, go to https://www.Sparrow.org/Carson.