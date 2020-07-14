Local Tuition-Free Public High School

Sponsored - Relevant Academy combines the development of relationship skills with online coursework because we know that content is not all that learners need to graduate high school and move successfully into the real world of life and work. Our system is designed for students to work with other students to accomplish their goals.

Relationships

Learners work with each other, the Team Leader, Learning Coaches, Mentors and our team to set goals and accomplish them.

Student Centered

Have you noticed that many classrooms have a teacher at the front of the room and students in the back? That is useful when teachers teach a class. That is not how Relevant Academy works. Our classrooms are designed to serve the learning needs of our learners and they, therefore, are the center of our operation.

Our Model

Relevant Academy offers flexibility for when and how to learn. The Academy format consists of online courses combined with face-to-face support and relationship skill-building for 21st-century life and its workforce.

Hybrid Learning Environment

Each Relevant Academy learner begins in a face-to-face learning environment and is required to be on campus until their weekly percentage of coursework is met. This percentage is based on a personalized academic plan provided during the student/parent intake meeting.

Life Skills for the 21st Century

Support time is spent learning and practicing relationship skills necessary for successful work and a happy life. These skills are delivered through community service hours in the learner’s community.

Rigorous Content

Relevant Academy learners will have access to rigorous online courses to support achievement of the Michigan Merit Curriculum.

Valuable Tools for Computer Learning

Learners may have an opportunity to earn the privilege of borrowing a Chromebook to complete coursework if needed. They also have access to learning coaches from home so they can receive the support they need, even when working from home.

Face-to-Face Support

Learners are supported by a Team Leader, Learning Coaches that are Highly Qualified in their content areas, and Mentors to motivate them to reach their goals.

Enrollment

During enrollment, students will become accustomed to our online course software and meet with mentors to review academic plans and weekly goals. The enrollment meetings will be held with the Team Leader and students may be expected to do pre-assessments after they are enrolled.

Enrollment Application

Virtual Learning

Students utilize online curriculum to meet their academic goals. All courses are aligned with Michigan state standards and all requirements align with the Michigan Merit Curriculum. Highly Qualified staff are on-site daily to assist students in areas of common core instruction.

Completion

The goal of Relevant Academy is to give students the tools they need to complete coursework toward a high school diploma and become successful in their lives once they leave our program.

