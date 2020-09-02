MSUFCU Opens 21st Branch, in Holt, Michigan

Sponsored - The MSU Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) Board of Directors and management are pleased to announce the Credit Union opened its 21st branch at 2313 Cedar Street, Holt, Michigan.

This full-service location features both drive-up Video Tellers and 24-hour ATMs, and an integrated branch design, which offers sit-down stations rather than a traditional teller line. The stations are staffed by employees who are universally trained to handle a wide variety of transactions, including opening new accounts and processing loan applications. The branch also has a digital station where youth members can play the Credit Union’s free gaming apps.

“We are excited to join the Holt community as we open our fourteenth location in the Greater Lansing area,” said April Clobes, MSUFCU’s President/CEO. “We have expanded in Delhi Charter Township as part of our long-term strategy to better serve our 79,700 existing members living within 10 miles of this new branch.”

The Holt Branch will allow the Credit Union to serve a larger portion of its members residing in this area as well as offer its products and services to prospective members. Holt is an unincorporated community within Delhi Charter Township, Ingham County. Delhi Township has a population of 25,877 and Ingham County has a population of 292,406.

MSUFCU has a national reputation for excellence and has received several top industry and workplace awards. The Credit Union was named as a Top Workplace in the large employer category by the Detroit Free Press for eight consecutive years, received a 5 star rating from Bauer Financial in 2020, was named a Top 100 Best Workplace for Women by Fortune for the third year, and is in the top five Michigan credit unions by Forbes Best-in-State Credit Unions. MSUFCU was named a Best Workplace in Financial Services and Insurance by Fortune Magazine two consecutive years, received the ATHENA Award® for Organizational Leadership, and was named West Michigan Best and Brightest to Work For the eighth year in a row. The Credit Union earned the ranking of one of Michigan’s Best and Brightest in Wellness for the eighth consecutive year, and has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for seven consecutive years. MSUFCU has also been recognized for its financial education initiatives, ranking first for the Alphonse Desjardins Adult and Youth Financial Education Awards, and the Louise Herring Award as well as an honorable mention for the Dora Maxwell Award by the Michigan Credit Union League. Founded in 1937, MSUFCU is headquartered in East Lansing, MI, has 21 branches, nearly 300,000 members, more than $5.4 billion in assets, and more than 900 employees. For more information, visit msufcu.org.

Celebrate the new Holt Branch by taking advantage of these limited-time offers September 1, 2020 - October 31, 2020!

