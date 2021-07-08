MSU Residential and Hospitality Services Hiring Fair is July 21!

Sponsored - MSU’s Division of Residential and Hospitality Services needs passionate, hardworking individuals to join our team!

As an experience-focused, people-first division, RHS is involved in nearly every aspect of campus by providing support and services to MSU students, the campus community and guests. RHS is woven throughout the very fabric of the Spartan journey – from move-in day to reaching the commencement stage at the Breslin Student Events Center.

Join us Wednesday, July 21 at the Breslin Student Events Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. for the MSU Residential and Hospitality Services Hiring Fair!

Jobs are available for anyone seeking full- or part-time employment on campus. Interested parties may apply ahead of the hiring fair or apply at the hiring fair.

Entrance to the hiring fair will be at the Gilbert Pavilion. Complimentary parking is available at lot 63 (Southwest Harrison Gate), as well as across Harrison Road at Ramp 7.

Current employees will be available to assist interested parties with applications and on-the-spot interviewing.

RHS is recruiting facilities building workers, dining service workers, cooks, warehouse attendants, kitchen sanitation workers, banquet servers and more.

Interested parties are urged to dress professionally and bring a resume.

All applicants offered a position with RHS are required to fill out a Federal Employment Eligibility Verification Form I-9 (Section 1). Non-expired, original documents are required. No photocopies will be accepted. MSU is an affirmative-action, equal-opportunity employer.

MSU is committed to achieving excellence through a diverse workforce and inclusive culture that encourages all people to reach their full potential. The university actively encourages applications and/or nominations of women, persons of color, veterans and persons with disabilities.

Visit jobs.rhs.msu.edu to view available positions.