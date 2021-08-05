MSU Division of Residential and Hospitality Services

Sponsored - MSU’s Division of Residential and Hospitality Services needs passionate, hardworking individuals to join our team!

As an experience-focused, people-first division, RHS is involved in nearly every aspect of campus by providing support and services to MSU students, the campus community and guests. RHS is woven throughout the very fabric of the Spartan journey – from move-in day to reaching the commencement stage at the Breslin Student Events Center.

JOIN OUR TEAM

Full-Time Positions

Residential and Hospitality Services (RHS) hires professional staff for Residence Education and Housing Services, Culinary Services, Auxiliary Sports Group, and the Office of the Senior Vice President. Benefits for full-time team members include health care and dental, leave programs, life insurance, educational assistance, and much more.

See team member openings for RHS at careers.msu.edu.

Part-Time Positions

Residential and Hospitality Services (RHS) hires part-time positions to help the division deliver outstanding Spartan experiences throughout the year. Temporary team members are hired to work for nine months or less. On-call team members are hired to work an irregular schedule of hours equating to less than half-time, or a set schedule of 19 hours or less per week. See team member openings for RHS at jobs.rhs.msu.edu.

Student Positions

Each year, RHS hires thousands of Spartans in the residence halls, Culinary Services dining and retail services, Kellogg Hotel & Conference Center, Breslin Student Events Center, and various administrative offices. Whether you are interested in making connections, growing your career, chasing your passion, or just picking up a few skills along the way, we want to be a part of your Spartan journey!

See team member openings for RHS at jobs.rhs.msu.edu.

MSU is committed to achieving excellence through a diverse workforce and inclusive culture that encourages all people to reach their full potential. The university actively encourages applications and/or nominations of women, persons of color, veterans and persons with disabilities.