Are you ready to start a career with Michigan Building and Construction Trades Council?

The growing demand for trade jobs has opened new windows of opportunity. Apprenticeships provide expert, reputable training for individuals looking for a career in construction.

A career in construction offers good pay and benefits, ability to continue education, potential to advance, and opportunities to be your own boss. In the next ten years, the construction industry will need additional workers to cover new work and a retiring workforce. And it’s not just careers in the skilled trades. Administrative, design, and construction management careers are all on the rise.

What construction jobs are in demand?

Journey wages in Michigan range from $18 - $33 per hour plus a generous benefits package that includes health care, pension and more.

