Looking to purchase your first home but need a little assistance?

Looking to purchase your first home but need a little assistance? Mercantile Bank can help reduce the amount of money you need to purchase your first home. Our Extra Credit program for qualified first time home buyers provides up to $3000.00 in closing cost assistance!

Program Requirements:

Program is for first time home owners with no home ownership in the past 3 years

Homebuyer counseling required

Borrower income limits apply

Property must be an owner occupied, single family home

Funds can be used towards mortgage closing fees and prepaid items

Available on select mortgage programs in specific markets. This is not a commitment to lend. Credit, underwriting and income restrictions apply. Contact a Mortgage Loan Officer for complete details.