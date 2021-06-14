Peace of mind protection with MercPerks

Sponsored - Mercantile is the bank that focuses on you — your responsibilities, your goals, your dreams for the future. We offer a wide range of personal deposit account options to help meet your unique needs.

MercPerks Checking

Mercantile’s MercPerks Account is designed to maximize savings and security. MercPerks benefits include; Ultimate ID® identity theft solution, travel benefits, discounts on entertainment, cell phone protection and cash back rewards from over 3,000 online merchants.

Visit www.MercBank.com/Personal/Accounts to learn more!