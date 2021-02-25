Lansing Community College to hold Listening Sessions for community input

Sponsored - Lansing Community College is asking for your help to make the college better.

Have an idea? Have a concern? Here’s your chance to tell them what’s on your mind.

LCC will hold Community Listening Sessions from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, and 10 a.m.-noon Friday, March 5.

Your input will be used to help the college draft its next strategic plan, the visioning document that guides decisions on all sorts of college initiatives and programs.

A new strategic plan is only created every three or four years, so this is your opportunity to help make LCC a better place!

Visit lcc.edu/strategic-directions for information on how to attend one of the virtual sessions.

If you can’t attend virtually, send your ideas or feedback to strategicplan@star.lcc.edu.