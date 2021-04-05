April 17 & 18 is Lansing Bride Magazine’s Spring Wedding & Lifestyle Expo!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Lansing Bride Magazine and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Lansing Bride Magazine, visit https://www.facebook.com/LansingBride/

Saturday, April 17, 2021 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Additional Dates

Sunday, April 18, 2021 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Lansing Mall

5330 W. Saginaw

Lansing, MI

Price: $7.00 to $10.00 —All Military with Military ID & Children under 5 are Free

Welcome to the 2021 Spring Wedding & Lifestyle Expo at the Lansing Mall, brought to you by Lansing Bride Magazine! We will be hosting inside and outside the old Overdrive Music Event Venue, formerly Tequila Cowboy! We will have 22,000 square feet of space to showcase the top professionals in our local Wedding Industry, to assist you with your special day! *Far North / West side of the complex, use the West Mall Entrance @ Regal Cinemas.

The Wedding & Hospitality Industry has suffered greatly, during this world health crisis and national pandemic. This is the first safe step, in a positive direction!

We have a safe plan to host this Expo in a large venue, with both indoor and outdoor exhibits...more than 50+ vendors will be on hand. At Guest check-in, you will receive a mask, pair of latex gloves and a swag bag with floor plan and vendor contact information!

There will also be sanitizing stations throughout the space, including disposable masks, sanitizing solution, latex gloves, cleaning solution and paper towel. We will also provide water bottles at these stations, all are free of charge.

Please visit Eventbrite.com for ticket information and remember that all Military and children under 5 years of age, are Free! And FREE PARKING!!

Contact Info

Nicole L Dungey

Lansing Bride Magazine

LansingBrideMagazine@Gmail.com

(517) 242-4115

Ticket/Registration Links

2021 Spring Wedding & Lifestyle Expo