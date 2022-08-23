Look to the Road for your Dream Career!

Sponsored - The Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) is hiring bus operators and mechanics.

Like most U.S. employers plagued by labor shortages, CATA has been rebuilding its workforce over the past 14 months. CATA bus operators represent 66 percent of the Authority’s employee base, making the recruitment and retention of new drivers, mechanics and administrative personnel a challenge.

Looking beyond its standard recruiting practices, however, CATA recognized the opportunity to attract a new generation of employees, some of whom rely on its services for personal or family transportation.

“We cracked the code by taking an aggressive approach, offering significant wage increases, unprecedented signing bonuses and newly committed resources,” said CATA Chief Executive Officer Bradley T. Funkhouser.

The result?

“We launched the “Look to the Road for Your Dream Career” campaign,” Funkhouser said. “It’s a timeless, turnkey and clever recruitment initiative that pulls out all the stops and actually brings applicants through our doors.”

One thousand eighty-seven applicants, to be precise. Of those, 557 applied for an operator position.

Many applicants live in the capital city region. They represent CATA’s widely diverse community of riders, and the potential to contribute to their community as a bus driver, mechanic or customer experience representative resonates with them.

Since the campaign’s spring 2021 launch, CATA has hosted five job fairs and onboarded no fewer than 170 candidates who have already begun their dream careers.

“We’re nowhere near ready to stop,” Marshea Brown, Director of Human Resources, added. “Recruiting continues in full swing. The Great Resignation isn’t going away anytime soon, and Baby Boomers are retiring in droves, so we are tirelessly keeping up the momentum. Our community will always need bus drivers because public transportation is an essential service for both those who don’t have other viable transportation options, as well as for those who are looking for affordable modes of transportation. CATA is proud to be the people’s public transportation service provider, bringing them one step closer to their dream careers and the best life they can live today.”

As news of CATA’s efforts to achieve regional mobility in the tri-county area takes flight, opportunities for a promising career in local public transportation is tangible.

“CATA remains committed to recruiting and retaining a robust workforce that keeps driving our communities forward, because that’s how we roll,” Brown said.

Looking for the career of your dreams? Apply today at www.cata.org/drive.

Part-time and full-time positions available, both with excellent benefits packages.

Signing bonuses vary by position.

Join us for the next Job Fair on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Frandor Shopping Center in the former Sears building (3131 E. Michigan Ave.).