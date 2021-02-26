March is Red Cross Month!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of American Red Cross and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about American Red Cross, visit https://www.redcross.org

COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Program

The Red Cross, in partnership with the FDA, is playing a critical role in a new initiative to collect plasma, called convalescent plasma, from those recovered from COVID-19. Convalescent plasma has specific antibodies to COVID-19 making it a potentially lifesaving treatment for those with serious COVID-19 infections. If you have recovered from COVID-19 learn more about this program and how to help.

If you or someone you know has recently recovered from COVID-19, learn more about how you can help.

WAYS TO DONATE

When you give to the American Red Cross, you help our community’s most vulnerable and most needy. An average of 90 cents of every dollar the Red Cross spends is invested in delivering care and comfort to those in need. Donations are used to provide food shelter, emotional support and other assistance, as well as the vehicles, warehouses and people that make relief possible.

DONATE ONLINE

Make a charitable donation to the Red Cross here.

DONATE BY TEXT

Text WILX to 76278

